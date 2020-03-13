Here is how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team protects itself from the coronavirus



The coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization a day ago. The scare among the general public and Bollywood stars is on the rise. After Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and others voiced their concern, now, Kartik Aaryan has shared a video of the sets from his current movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he is seen wearing a mask. The video also shows how the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is being filmed in Lucknow, is protecting themselves from the virus. Everyone on the team is seen wearing a mask. Not only this, Kartik also stressed the importance of washing hands to prevent the spread of the disease and urged all of his fans to stay safe.



Kartik captioned the video saying, "Stay safe guys. I can't stress this enough # WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa."

%MINIFYHTMLd3829ee4708681b18c4af7f228901a2b11% %MINIFYHTMLd3829ee4708681b18c4af7f228901a2b12%

See this post on Instagram Stay safe guys. I can't emphasize this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on March 12, 2020 at 6:43 pm PDT

With this terrifying situation in hand, we truly appreciate that Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood celebrities strive to spread awareness.



%MINIFYHTMLd3829ee4708681b18c4af7f228901a2b13%