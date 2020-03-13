Heidi Klum is too sick to continue filming 'America's Got Talent'

%MINIFYHTMLc24fc53c9eda513e5d81b1b0625578df11% %MINIFYHTMLc24fc53c9eda513e5d81b1b0625578df12%

WENN / Instar

Heidi klum He was not feeling well to work on Tuesday, March 10th. A new report suggests the model left the recording for "America has talent"early because I was too sick to work.

According to TMZ, the model smiled when she arrived in Pasadena to film a new season of the NBC talent show. She put on a red turtleneck, black pants, and a beige coat with colorful detailing on the front for that day. However, it seemed like he was only hiding his physical pain.

The report noted that only 3 judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and new judge Sofia Vergara, who entered the stage with Heidi missing. During filming, which had a full audience, the judges told the audience that they had a case of suspected food poisoning. Sofia even joked that she sent Heidi food last night.

However, TMZ revealed it was not food poisoning, noting that "she just felt like crap." Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people might be concerned if Heidi contracted the virus, but the store said her illness had nothing to do with it.

"America & # 39; s Got Talent" is among the television shows that have yet to announce that they will drop the live audience amid concerns about the coronavirus. "Danger!"Y"Wheel of Fortune"They recently decided that they would record without a live audience in the light of Coronavirus, considering that the majority of the audience for the shows are 60-year-olds.

The fact that most of them come from outside the city was also one of the reasons why they made the decision. The production considered the journey risky and thought it would provide a potential means for the virus to spread.

"The Wendy Williams Show "also announced Tuesday that it would be filmed without a live studio audience for an undetermined period of time. A published statement from the 55-year-old show said:" Wendy values ​​her co-hosts and their daily involvement, but in light of the weather current health, & # 39; The Wendy Williams Show & # 39; it will not have a live studio audience until further notice. "He further noted," We will continue to produce a live talk show every day and look forward to welcoming the studio audience when the time is right. "

"Live with Kelly and Ryan ","The view","Good morning america"Y"Dr phil"There are other shows that announced they would be filming episodes in an empty studio.