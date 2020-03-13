Heidi Klum can't get coronavirus test despite feeling feverish

%MINIFYHTMLa2448ce0a4f97857446d8a2e01101a2a11% %MINIFYHTMLa2448ce0a4f97857446d8a2e01101a2a12%

Days after she was struck by a mysterious illness, the judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He expresses hope that the symptoms he has been experiencing are those of a common cold.

Sick Heidi klum He is desperate to be tested for the coronavirus after falling ill with "feverish" symptoms.

The German supermodel and television personality had to sit down on Tuesday, March 10, and on Wednesday for reality TV auditions. "America has talent", in which she serves as a judge, after she was struck by a mysterious illness.

She has been trying to fight the disease in bed at her California home, but on Friday, Klum admitted she was not feeling better when she tried and failed to find a doctor capable of testing her for COVID-19 disease.

In a video posted on his Instagram story timeline, Klum, struggling with a harsh voice, explained, "It all started with a chill, feverish feeling, cough, runny nose."

"I just don't feel good," he shared. "I hope it's just a cold … I would love to do the crown test (sic), but there just isn't one here. I've tried two different doctors and I just can't get one."

Instead, Klum is isolating himself at home to avoid spreading what he has to others, and is urging sick followers to do the same.

"Stay safe everyone!" added the 46-year-old. "Stay home if you don't feel well."

The Klum update comes shortly after the bosses of "America & # 39; s Got Talent" announced they would continue to hold the rest of the show's auditions, though they will be held behind closed doors, without the usual live audience.

If the beauty suffers from COVID-19, she will not be the only celebrity to receive the diagnosis: married actors Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, who are currently in Australia, revealed that they had been infected on Wednesday.

More than 1,660 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, with 41 deaths reported by authorities on Friday afternoon.