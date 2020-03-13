Feeling better, Heidi klum.

The 46-year-old supermodel went to Instagram on Friday to explain why she has lost her. America has talent chair.

The judge said he decided to rest after experiencing "a chill,quot; and started "feeling feverish." He also said that he had a cough and a runny nose.

"I just don't feel good," he said in a video posted from his bed. "So that's why I stayed home so as not to infect other people."

Klum said he hopes "it's just a cold."

"I would love to do the crown test, but there just isn't one here," he said. "I tried two different doctors, and I just can't get one."

He then encouraged his followers to "stay safe,quot; and "stay home if you don't feel well."

Klum reportedly left the America has talent established earlier this week after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Eric Stonestreet has been filling his place.