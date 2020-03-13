Heidi Klum can't get a coronavirus test despite feeling feverish

Feeling better, Heidi klum.
The 46-year-old supermodel went to Instagram on Friday to explain why she has lost her. America has talent chair.
The judge said he decided to rest after experiencing "a chill,quot; and started "feeling feverish." He also said that he had a cough and a runny nose.
"I just don't feel good," he said in a video posted from his bed. "So that's why I stayed home so as not to infect other people."
Klum said he hopes "it's just a cold."
"I would love to do the crown test, but there just isn't one here," he said. "I tried two different doctors, and I just can't get one."
He then encouraged his followers to "stay safe,quot; and "stay home if you don't feel well."
Klum reportedly left the America has talent established earlier this week after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Eric Stonestreet has been filling his place.
Like many shows, America has talent recently decided to suspend live hearings.
"Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take steps to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences," Production company Fremantle said in a statement. statement. "With immediate effect, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions America has talent Y Family dispute"
The organization also announced that The price is ok, is "suspending production in the short term,quot;, considering that "live audiences are an integral part of the format,quot; of the program.
"For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season 2 of Card sharks"Fremantle continued." We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume the normal course of business. "
Today, See what happens live with Andy Cohen, Good morning america, The view, Living with Kelly and Ryan, Wheel of Fortune Y Danger! They have also suspended live hearings. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Y Late night with seth meyers have also suspended production, and The Wendy Williams Show has put production on hold.
Several professional sports leagues have also suspended their seasons, and many theme parks, including Universal Studios and Disneyland, will temporarily close this weekend. Also, many movie releases, including those from Mulan, A quiet place Part II Y No time to die—It has been delayed and several artists, Billie eilish Y Céline DionTours have been suspended.
Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He also announced earlier this week that they tested positive for coronavirus.
To read about more ways the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment, click here.
