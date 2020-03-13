Heavy, steady rain continues to soak up Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Constant rain will continue to fall in Southern California on Friday, triggering a flash flood alert in the Inland Empire.

The longest period of rain will be during the morning trip, but it is expected to decrease until the evening. However, temperatures will be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low 60s accompanied by windy winds. Mountain communities could see snowfall.

Constant rain continues to fall over eastern Ventura County and most of Los Angeles County early this morning, and the band will continue to move east throughout the morning. Here is a look at the total precipitation for the last 24 hours: https://t.co/CdhTUrCsen #SoCal #CAwx #LArain

– NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2020

Southern California will see continuous and scattered showers on Saturday, but that will not be the end of the wet weather. Another storm system is expected to hit the Pacific from the northwest through Sunday night.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Inland Empire until 9 a.m.