Heavy, steady rain continues to soak up Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

Heavy, steady rain continues to soak up Southern California

Heavy, steady rain continues to soak up Southern California
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Constant rain will continue to fall in Southern California on Friday, triggering a flash flood alert in the Inland Empire.

The longest period of rain will be during the morning trip, but it is expected to decrease until the evening. However, temperatures will be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low 60s accompanied by windy winds. Mountain communities could see snowfall.

Southern California will see continuous and scattered showers on Saturday, but that will not be the end of the wet weather. Another storm system is expected to hit the Pacific from the northwest through Sunday night.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Inland Empire until 9 a.m.

