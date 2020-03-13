Harvey Weinstein will be 23 years behind bars

WENN / Instar

In addition to his prison sentence, the disgraced movie magnate was ordered to spend five years on probation on sexual assault and rape charges in New York courts.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison and five years of probation on sexual assault and rape charges in court in New York on Wednesday, March 11.

Weinstein, 67, entered court in a wheelchair to face a sentence after a jury convicted him last month of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haley and raping the former aspiring actress. Jessica Mann.

Judge James Burke imposed a 20-year long sentence for the assault on Haley and three years for a third-degree violation of Mann, to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to five years of post-sentence supervision.

Speaking to the court before sentencing, Variety said Weinstein expressed "deep remorse" for his actions, but also claimed to be "confused" by his conviction, citing his "serious friendships" with the two victims, and claimed that the men they were not being handed "due process" when accused of sexual misconduct.

However, in his victim impact statement, Haley said his assault "scared me deeply, mentally and emotionally," adding: "What he did not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and a woman, but crushed confidence. " "

Mann, who testified that Weinstein raped her during an abusive relationship, said in her court speech: "I don't know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power. The impact on the psyche is profound. Rape is not just a moment … is forever. "

Prosecutors asked Judge Burke to impose the maximum sentence of 29 years to reflect the seriousness of his crimes and other alleged crimes for which no charges were ever filed, and the film tycoon's lawyers requested the minimum sentence of five years, claiming a longer sentence means that he would die in prison due to his apparent health problems.

Four other women who testified against Weinstein during the case were in court for the hearing. Dozens of others have also accused the movie mogul of embarrassment of misconduct ranging from harassment to rape, allegations he has denied.