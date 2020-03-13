Harvey Weinstein returns to hospital for complications related to his back surgery

WENN / Instar

A spokesman for the convicted film producer claims his client, who has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars, is expected to remain overnight at Bellevue Hospital after suffering chest pains.

Harvey Weinstein returned to Bellevue Hospital hours after he was sentenced to his 23rd birthday behind bars in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, March 11.

The disgraced film producer suffered chest pains after his day in court and was hospitalized for "continuous heart problems," according to his spokesman.

"It is a complication related to his back surgery," Juda Engelmayer tells the New York Post. "We are incredibly grateful for the level of care and attention that the New York Department of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition."

Weinstein, 67, is expected to be held overnight.

He underwent an angioplasty procedure on March 4 before being admitted to Rikers Island Prison.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's legal troubles are far from over: Prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking to have the convicted rapist extradited from New York to face separate sexual assault charges.

Shortly after the embarrassed movie tycoon was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sex crimes in the Big Apple, representatives from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that they had begun the process for Weinstein to be transferred to California, where he was slapped with four felonies in January.

A court date has not yet been set, but the producer, who will turn 68 next week (March 19), faces another possible sentence of up to 28 years behind bars if convicted at trial, according to TheWrap.com. .

The charges of forced rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force, and sexual assault by restraint relate to allegations made by two women, who claim Weinstein attacked them in one-on-one meetings in hotels in 2013.

He has denied all the allegations, maintaining that any sexual act was consensual.

Weinstein's lawyers are appealing his conviction in New York.