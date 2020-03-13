Harry Styles emphasizes the importance of not forcing Lizzo's collaboration

%MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c11% %MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c12%

WENN / Instar

Both the singer of & # 39; Lights Up & # 39; as the hitmaker of & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; They have expressed admiration for each other, but he sets the record in conversations about their possible duet.

Up News Info –

Harry Styles does not want to "force" a collaboration with Lizzo, despite his love for the music of the American star.

Hit maker "Lights Up" and singer "Truth Hurts" expressed admiration and delighted fans by cementing their friendship by laughing and joking together at last month's BRIT Awards (February).

%MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c13% %MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c14%

However, Harry says that speculation about a possible duo may be a bit premature, as he wants to wait for the correct song to appear.

%MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c15% %MINIFYHTML35b017f6f0f229e048f04e008c82de7c16%

"It's one of those things where every time two people say they like each other's things, they all say 'oh, they should collaborate'," the 26-year-old tells the television show "The Project "from New Zealand.

"I'm a huge fan of yours and if there was a time when something made sense and we wanted to do something together, it would be amazing, but I think it's probably important not to force things."

In the interview, Styles also said he wants to host television shows as well as make new music, and that he is willing to give presenter "The Project" when he visits the country on a tour in November.

<br />

"Now I really like hosting and I'm trying to add another string to my bow," adds the British musician. "So yeah, if you had me that would be wonderful."