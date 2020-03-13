Hannah Ann Sluss on what her closure gave after Peter Weber parted ways

Hannah Ann Sluss keep going
Days after canceling your engagement to Peter Weber and seeing the dramatic Single end of development, the star opened up about how she found closure after her whirlwind of romance during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But first, guest host Sean Hayes He wanted to know if he still had feelings for the famous pilot.
"I mean, actually watching the season has been very helpful in solving any unresolved feelings I had toward Peter because I was able to see my ex-fiancé not only kiss all the girls, but just watch him cheat and betray me," Hannah Ann explained. "And that just gave me the closure I needed. And sometimes knowing that you deserve better is the closure you needed."
After applauding the strength of the 23-year-old model, Sean asked to hear more details of the After the final rose Especially, specifically, how it felt to confront Peter after announcing their separation.
"I mean, there were a lot of pent-up emotions that I had during the last five weeks after our breakup ended. And just being able to sit there and look him in the eye and show him that, you know, I have kept going and I'm strong. And, You know what? I'm going to be fine without you. "
I'm still thirsty for more Single tea behind the scenes, the Will and grace Star asked more about the day Hannah Ann discovered her and Peter's engagement was over. After explaining that she was "very surprised,quot; by the entire test, she could sense that something bad was imminent.
"As we entered that day, we both knew there were going to be cameras and we were working through its unsolved," he recalled. "But I said before I went to Los Angeles, I thought,‘ Hey, if you want to break up with me, just let me know. " And he said, "No, I love you. Let's work on this." And so he told me to trust him, so I trusted him. And as I entered that day, that was the first time I heard him say, "I can't give you my whole heart."
In shifting gears, Sean asked Hannah Ann to appreciate the fervent support she received from Peter's mother. Barbra Weber.
"Well Barb …" she started. "You know, I know she's been getting some hate, but Barb's common ground and mine is that I loved Peter and she loves Peter. And we are both supporting her happiness and that's where our common ground was, And she still is. She's just taking care of her son and worried that he may be making a bad decision. "
As for her feelings about Peter and Madison PrewettIn her second attempt to love, Hannah Ann did her best to stay neutral: "Well, it didn't last with me. But if you can follow through on your decision, I wish you well. I will stay out though. I will stay out if it is So ".
