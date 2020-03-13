Halsey announces that she's officially[Re]endorse & # 39; Bernie Sanders

%MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c11% %MINIFYHTML33a1cbe5eb8c85c9c3248a3f71ff618c12%

The singer from & # 39; You should be Sad & # 39 ;, who calls herself & # 39; a queer woman in a multiracial family & # 39 ;, explains that she technically supported Sanders since 2016 when she lost to another Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Halsey He has become the latest celebrity to endorse Bernie Sanders for US President. USA

The "You Should Be Sad" singer posted a video to her social media pages on Tuesday, March 10, telling fans she was "officially endorsing" Sanders, insisting that the Vermont senator has been "fighting for me since before I was alive. "

Explaining her choice, she called herself "a queer woman in a multiracial family, who was raised poor in an American suburb," adding: "A woman who entered her dream college and could not afford to go". physically tormented by a reproductive health disorder that I couldn't afford to treat. So today, I fight for her too. That girl, who was not protected. "

The 25-year-old singer points out that her support is technically a "new endorsement" because she has been enthusiastic about Sanders since she campaigned unsuccessfully against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Halsey also included a long caption with her video, adding: "When I look at some of the other candidates, or members of my new class, I see actions that have nothing to do with being rich and everything to do with being selfish. That's why I'm officially (re) endorsing Bernie Sanders for president. "

New US citizen Neil Young It has also endorsed Sanders. He and Halsey join other celebrities Susan Sarandon, Dick van dyke, Jack white, The strokes, Kirsten DunstY Ariana Grande, among those who cheer him on as he vies against former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination before the presidential race against the Republicans Donald trump in November.