Growing coronavirus threat leads NHL to pause season, Staples Center working on refund policies – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The National Hockey League said Thursday it would pause its season due to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

"The NHL has been trying to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible development without taking premature or unnecessary action," the league said in a statement. However, after the news the night before that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus, and since our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms, it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point. At the moment, it is no longer appropriate to try to continue playing right now. "

The NHL had already advised clubs not to hold morning skates, practices, or team meetings on Thursday.

The announcement came after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for coronavirus.

Neither the Los Angeles Kings nor the Anaheim Ducks played Thursday night, but the Kings played against the Washington Senators on Wednesday night, and were scheduled to play the Ducks on Saturday.

The NHL did not give a timeline for when its season could resume.

On Thursday night, the Staples Center released a statement saying it would suspend all Lakers, Clippers and Kings games scheduled to take place at the stadium, as well as the NCAA West Regional Tournament, which was canceled Thursday by the NCAA.

"We realize that our fans and guests have a variety of questions regarding purchasing tickets for various events," the stadium said. he said in a statement. “We ask all fans to keep their tickets as we work with our teams and partners on refund policies. We appreciate your patience during this time, and will continue to update and provide details as they become available on our website. "

Staples Center said it kept in close contact with the Los Angeles County Department of Health and expected further instructions in the coming days.