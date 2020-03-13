Grime Rapper Solo 45 found guilty of raping and imprisoning women

At the end of a five-month trial in Bristol, England, the former member of the Boy Better Know collective is convicted of 30 serious charges of sexual assault.

British rapper Only 45 He has been convicted of jailing and raping four women.

The Grime star, a former member of the Boy Better Know collective, was convicted of 30 of the 31 serious sexual assault charges on Wednesday, March 11, after more than 10 hours of jury deliberation.

Rap star, real name Andy Anokye, was found not guilty on one count of rape.

The verdict comes at the end of a five-month trial in Bristol, England.

Anokye, who has denied all charges against him, has not yet been sentenced.