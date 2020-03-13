Grey's anatomy production temporarily halted due to coronavirus concerns

The effects of the coronavirus continue to be felt worldwide. Today previously reported that Grey's Anatomy It is the next production to be temporarily suspended as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

The popular ABC medical drama series will close for the foreseeable future, with executive producers and other crew members confirming the news. A spokesperson for the organization shared a letter with Today confirming that they were closing production for now. They reportedly intend to leave the series for just two weeks.

The news of the cancellation comes shortly after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged citizens not to gather in groups of 50 or more.

ABC Grey's Anatomy He was in the middle of his 16th season, and there was still no update on whether filming would continue or not. Currently, there are 457 confirmed cases in Washington state, also where the series is based.

COVID-19 reports are the highest in the state and also have the highest number of deaths. While some people are concerned, other social media users took the opportunity to clarify the situation.

For example, on Twitter, a fan of the show joked that now was the best time for the star of Grey's AnatomyDr. Meredity Gray, to save the day with a new flu shot.

Can Meredith Gray hurry up and find a cure for the coronavirus now? – Evelyn (@eveeelyynn_) March 13, 2020

Other people wondered aloud if Grey's Anatomy would introduce a coronavirus story someday. As previously reported, the popular ABC medical drama is not the only show to temporarily cease production.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Late Show, Late Night With Seth MeyersY Tonight's show, everyone suspended the recording. Daytime shows, on the other hand, will not be filmed in front of a studio audience.

The effects of coronavirus have affected the entertainment business exceptionally hard, including the film industry, the business of concert festivals, as well as television programming and broadcasting.

Earlier this month, various media revealed that the Cannes Film Festival was deliberating whether to postpone the festival at a later date or to cancel it entirely. Further, No time to die The last James Bond film with Daniel Craig, was carried to November of this year.



