Greece's first female president swore | Greece News

Greece's first female president, a former high court judge, formally took office on Friday, nearly two months after the country's parliament overwhelmingly voted to elect her.

The swearing-in ceremony for Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, 63, took place in an almost empty parliament, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Only a handful of officials and a limited number of journalists were present.

Greece has closed schools, universities, cinemas, theaters, gyms and nightclubs, and authorities have warned people to stay home and avoid large gatherings in an effort to contain the outbreak. The country so far has reported 117 confirmed cases and one death. The ceremony was being covered live on state television.

After the swearing-in, Sakellaropoulou deposited a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the square in front of parliament, before a presidential honor guard. Despite warnings about the virus, a small crowd gathered to watch, standing behind a security cordon across the street.

The new president has chaired the State Council, the country's highest administrative court, since 2018. He assumes the five-year presidency of veteran conservative politician Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

In a short speech at the presidential palace, Sakellaropoulou spoke of the battle against the coronavirus and the recent migration crisis as the country's two main challenges.

Greece must continue to adhere to its democratic principles and the rule of law, moving towards "a future of prosperity that will have room for all of us," he said.

In a clear reference to neighboring Turkey, Sakellaropoulou said Greece was being called to "thwart the aggression of those who, using human pain, want to harm our national sovereignty."

Turkey recently declared that its borders with Europe were open and encouraged thousands of refugees and other migrants to try to enter Greece. Clashes with Greek border guards have frequently erupted, and Greece has come under fire for occasionally using heavy-handed tactics in response.

Greece, Sakellaropoulou said, must "ensure the integrity of our borders while defending and fulfilling our humanitarian duty towards helpless and desperate people; a difficult but not impossible equation."

He also called on all Greeks to strictly adhere to all guidance given by health authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Sakellaropoulou as a non-partisan candidate who would enjoy broad support from across the political spectrum. All major parties voted in favor, with Sakellaropoulou elected to the largely ceremonial post in a 261-33 vote in January, well above the required 200 votes. Six legislators were absent.

Greece has a low number of women in senior positions in politics, and Mitsotakis had been criticized for selecting an almost exclusively male cabinet after winning the general election in July 2019. In the current Greek cabinet, all but one of the 18 positions of high rank are in the hands of men.

"I hope that the election of a woman for the first time to the highest position in the country will improve the position of all women in the country, both in the family and in society," said Sakellaropoulou.

"It is time for the women of this country to realize that they can achieve their dreams, on their own merits, without facing obstacles simply because women were born."