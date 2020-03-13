Grant Gustin will be the kidnapper of Frank Sinatra Jr. in & # 39; Operation Blue Eyes & # 39;

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The protagonist of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; She has partnered with actor Joe Mantegna, who will direct the new film, the screenplay of which is written by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser.

Up News Info –

"The flash"star Grant Gustin the role of Frank Sinatra Jr.hijacker in a new independent movie.

Businessman Barry Keenan infamously devised the kidnapping in 1963, but later criticized it and found himself behind bars for almost five years.

%MINIFYHTMLec396e88272a07589ff7fe6a62b7902c11% %MINIFYHTMLec396e88272a07589ff7fe6a62b7902c12%

Actor Joe Mantegna will direct the latest adaptation of the kidnapping story "Operation blue eyes", from a script by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser.

David Arquette Keenan played together William H. Macy Y James Russo, in a 2003 television movie about the drama, called "Stealing Sinatra".