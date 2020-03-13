Grant Gustin will be the kidnapper of Frank Sinatra Jr. in & # 39; Operation Blue Eyes & # 39;

The protagonist of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; She has partnered with actor Joe Mantegna, who will direct the new film, the screenplay of which is written by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser.

"The flash"star Grant Gustin the role of Frank Sinatra Jr.hijacker in a new independent movie.

Businessman Barry Keenan infamously devised the kidnapping in 1963, but later criticized it and found himself behind bars for almost five years.

Actor Joe Mantegna will direct the latest adaptation of the kidnapping story "Operation blue eyes", from a script by Bradley Barth and Joseph Nasser.

David Arquette Keenan played together William H. Macy Y James Russo, in a 2003 television movie about the drama, called "Stealing Sinatra".