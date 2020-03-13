Gloria Gaynor launches #IWillSurvive challenge to encourage hand washing

WENN / Avalon

In the midst of the growing spread of the coronavirus, the queen of the disc publishes a video demonstration of herself washing her hands while singing the hit 1978 album on TikTok.

Disco queen Gloria Gaynor He is urging fans to sing the chorus of his huge hit "I Will Survive", while washing their hands, to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The singer notes that the chorus of the empowering melody lasts for 20 seconds – the amount of time that health experts are encouraging people to wash their hands to stay clean amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Gaynor, 70, launched the #IWillSurvive challenge on Wednesday, March 11, posting a video demonstration of herself washing her hands as she sang the hit 1978 album on TikTok.

She writes, "It only takes 20 seconds to survive."