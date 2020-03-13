Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for making his pilot dream come true

WENN / Instar / Mario Mitsis

The actor of & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39; reveals that the star of & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; He paid for his flight school after seeing his 'Top Gun' co-star: Maverick & # 39; flexes it while filming the movie.

Up News Info –

Glen Powell has achieved his dream of becoming a pilot, and has Tom cruise Thank you for it. In making the announcement that he is now officially a licensed pilot, the actor plays John Glenn in "Hidden Figures"revealed his"Top Gun: Maverick"Co-star has paid for his flight school.

On Tuesday, March 10, the 31-year-old actor visited Instagram for details. Titling his post "Pilot's License," he began his story by writing, "Try not to fall in love with aviation after living each pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it."

%MINIFYHTML794cc369282e1719bf2a31edb67c993911% %MINIFYHTML794cc369282e1719bf2a31edb67c993912%

"After finishing a day of filming, Tom would rush into the sunset in his P-51 while I would crawl in the truck," the actor continued. "The wings were much cooler than the wheels … and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying and testing … I am the real deal . "

Powell's post saw a video of him pulling his shirt off his instructor. "This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It is a tradition in the aviation community that your instructor takes your shirt off, which means that the teacher is finally 'off your back'. ; ", he explained. "My instructor @wallysaygers is following the ceremony, he doesn't rip my clothes off after every flight."

<br />

Near the end of his post, Chad Radwell cartoonist on Fox & # 39; s "Scream Queens"He expressed his infinite gratitude to the people who have been supporting him in his search." Thanks Walt for being my shepherd from heaven, thanks Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience easy and thanks Tom for being my exaggerated man every step of the way. "

Powell starred alongside Cruise co-starred in the upcoming 1986 sequel "Top GunThe two are united by Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly Y Miles Teller in the cast, and worked under the direction of Joseph Kosinski. This second "Top Gun" movie will hit theaters across the country on June 24.