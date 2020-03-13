Glen Powell credits Tom Cruise for making his pilot dream come true

WENN / Instar / Mario Mitsis

The actor of & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39; reveals that the star of & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; paid for his flight school after seeing his' Top Gun 'co-star: Maverick' flexes it while filming the movie.

Glen Powell has achieved his dream of becoming a pilot, and has Tom cruise Thank you for it. In making the announcement that he is now officially a licensed pilot, the actor plays John Glenn in "Hidden Figures"revealed his"Top Gun: Maverick"Co-star has paid for his flight school.

On Tuesday, March 10, the 31-year-old actor visited Instagram for details. Titling his post "Pilot's License," he began his story by writing: "Try not to fall in love with aviation after living each pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it."

"After finishing a day of filming, Tom would rush into the sunset in his P-51 while I would crawl in the truck," the actor continued. "The wings were much cooler than the wheels … and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying and testing … I am the real deal . "

Powell's post saw a video of him pulling his shirt off his instructor. "This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It is a tradition in the aviation community that your instructor takes your shirt off, which means that the teacher is finally 'off your back'. ; ", he explained. "My instructor @wallysaygers is following the ceremony, he doesn't rip my clothes off after every flight."

Near the end of his post, Chad Radwell cartoonist on Fox & # 39; s "Scream Queens"He expressed his infinite gratitude to the people who have been supporting him in his search." Thanks Walt for being my shepherd from heaven, thanks Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience easy and thanks Tom for being my exaggerated man every step of the way, "he said.

Powell starred alongside Cruise co-starred in the upcoming 1986 sequel "Top GunThe two are united by Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly Y Miles Teller in the cast, and worked under the direction of Joseph Kosinski. This second "Top Gun" movie will hit theaters across the country on June 24.