Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Love and Zion Williamson announce their donations to help cover the salaries of employees in the arenas where their teams play

Earlier this week it was announced that all NBA games had been suspended until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus. That said, that will affect the pockets of the many employees who work in these arenas that house these NBA teams.

However, some of the players are stepping up and promising to help cover the salaries of employees in some of these arenas after the unexpected suspension of these NBA games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans have stepped forward to help employees. All three players announced their donations through their social platforms.

Giannis pledged to donate $ 100,000 to staff in the Fiserv Forum arena in Milwaukee, he said, "It's bigger than basketball! And during this difficult time, I want to help the people who make my life, my family's and that of my colleagues are easier. My family and I commit to donate $ 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can overcome this together!

It is bigger than basketball! And during this difficult time, I want to help people who make my life, that of my family and that of my colleagues, easier. My family and I pledge to donate $ 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can overcome this together! 🙏🏽 – Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Kevin Love also pledged $ 100,000 through his Kevin Love Foundation and spoke about the importance of helping employees in the Cavs' arena. He said: “Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on many levels, and stigma and xenophobia are just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It is important to know that people with mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of panic and widespread threats. Be kind to each other. "

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Rookie shared"The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at the Smoothie King Center. These are the people who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. "

Like us previously Reported Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Maverick announced that he would start a program to help pay hourly employees for the Mavs' next four games as if they worked.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94