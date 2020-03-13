Get Back 'Get the September release date

Speaking about the upcoming documentary, band member Paul McCartney expresses his joy at being able to 'make a movie that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together'.

Up News Info –

New from Peter Jackson The Beatles The documentary will hit theaters this September.

"The Beatles: Get Back"It features never-before-seen footage from the band's recording studio sessions, as well as their infamous final live performance on a rooftop in London.

%MINIFYHTML3ea09d3433eee2cd301d0d28977fac4d11% %MINIFYHTML3ea09d3433eee2cd301d0d28977fac4d12%

Jackson's film was developed with the cooperation of the widows of John Lennon Y George Harrison.

"Working on this project has been a happy discovery," Jackson said in a statement. "I have had the privilege of being a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces."

<br />

Paul MCCARTNEY Y Ringo Starr He was also involved in helping bring the film to the big screen. "I am very happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a movie that shows the truth about the recording of The Beatles together," McCartney shared in a press release. "The friendship and love between us approach and remind me of the incredibly beautiful time we had."