Gerard Butler Ignores Coronavirus Pandemic When Participating in Olympic Torch Relay

WENN / Sheri Determan

Shortly after the star & # 39; 300 & # 39; To make its appearance in Greece, the Greek Olympic Committee announces that the remainder of the torch relay will be suspended due to an unexpected departure from a large crowd.

Up News Info –

Actor Gerard Butler He ignored the fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic on Friday (March 13) to participate in the Olympic torch relay in Greece.

The "300"The star, who played Spartan leader King Leonidas in the 2006 action film, joined the traditional ceremony leading up to the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, bringing the Mystras lighthouse to Sparta.

%MINIFYHTML1f48c485030b72596fcb8a01a9af070c11% %MINIFYHTML1f48c485030b72596fcb8a01a9af070c12%

Butler was cheered on by a group of fans when he arrived at the event in Sparta, which was covered by a crowd of photographers and reporters, with no one in attendance to heed medical advice on the social distancing of officials from the World Organization of the Health.

Quoting his famous line of movies on the way to the gathering, Butler, who donned a red and white Tokyo 2020 shirt, said, "Land of legends, this is Sparta! Thank you, and God bless this great city ​​for eternity. "

<br />

However, shortly after Butler's appearance, Greek Olympic Committee executives announced the suspension of the rest of the torch relay, blaming the "unexpectedly large crowd" who had attended Friday's event, despite organizers they urged members of the public to stay away. prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The relay began at ancient Olympia on Thursday, and although it will no longer continue on Greek soil, the Olympic Flame will still be handed over to representatives of the Tokyo organizing committee in Athens on March 19, before reaching the Japanese. capital in July, if the sports extravaganza develops as planned.

The chaos of the coronavirus has already prompted sports bosses around the world to suspend games, including officials behind the National Basketball Association of America, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Baseball. Soccer as well as the English Premier League, while The Masters Tournament golf championship and the Formula One Australian Grand Prix were also postponed on Friday.