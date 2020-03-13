Home Entertainment Gayle King says Ivanka Trump contacted her after the Kobe interview controversy

CBS news anchor Gayle King revealed that Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, approached her after the Kobe Bryant controversy.

King was dragged online after interviewing WNBA star Leslie King, pressuring her about Bryant's rape allegations in 2003.

King says she was "shocked,quot; by Trump's call.

"What surprised me is the people who came looking for me in unexpected places," she said as she called her best friend, Oprah Winfrey. "Ivanka Trump, it's not like I'm hanging out in the White House, but Ivanka Trump came up to me to say," Are you okay? I'm sorry this is happening to you. "I mean, I have to say, I was very touched."

