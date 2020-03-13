Gary Bettman on when the NHL will return after the coronavirus closes: "We are exploring every contingency,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLd3d2577a7dcdeca44014de86db04ec4411% %MINIFYHTMLd3d2577a7dcdeca44014de86db04ec4412%

The NHL announced Thursday that it would suspend play indefinitely in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but the league is already preparing for its eventual return, commissioner Gary Bettman says.

Speaking on Friday with Sportsnet 590 in Toronto, Bettman described what the league is doing to prepare to put players back on the ice and fans in seats at an undetermined point in the future. At this point, the commissioner said, everything is on the table.

"We have an internal working group that has met twice a day, in the morning and in the afternoon, and we are exploring every contingency," said Bettman. "We're looking at the calendar to see, 'Well, what's the last day that we could be playing in other scenarios?' And then do a backup, and what are the options under time is available. And we're doing all kinds of models, whether it's to complete the existing regular season as it is and then a complete tiebreaker, or whether or not, depending on time constraints, we're going to have to make adjustments and do something different, new, creative. And we are constantly re-analyzing and reworking that. "

Bettman admitted that the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means the NHL is planning an endgame that doesn't have a set timeline or schedule. It means the league has to come up with a plan with an undetermined number of contingencies, with Bettman comparing the situation to complete a tricky puzzle.

"The interesting part of this puzzle is that you don't know exactly what it will look like when you're done," he said. "But our responsibility to our players, our teams, and (most importantly), our fans, is to make sure we're doing everything right and make sure that when we return, and I think we will at some point because I & # 39; I am optimistic: it will be when it is appropriate and when it is safe so that everyone can be comfortable. "

Even with meticulous planning and preparation, Bettman emphasized that when the league returns, in whatever way it can, the final decisions are not up to him and the NHL board of governors. The league will act when the governing bodies of North America consider it safe to do so, and not before.

"I think those who are in charge of our governments, whether in Canada or in the United States, at the federal level, at the state and local level will tell us, right? We are not equipped to say: The pandemic it's over. "Bettman said. "There will be medical personnel at the highest level who will tell us all (when life can return to normal)."

For now, the NHL has paused the schedule and has suspended practices and team meetings. The league shutdown has been extended to its Manhattan office, which has mirrored many others across the continent by asking employees to work from home to limit contact and the spread of the virus. Despite the scattered work environment, Bettman said the league will be ready to start again as soon as possible.

"I am in New York, I am in the office. We have everyone working from home, just like most big companies now," Bettman said. "And I think that's what they're seeing everywhere. Schools are closed for the next few weeks across North America. And so, since those decisions have been made, it's based on the advice of those responsible, and we will be depending that they tell us too.

"All we can do is make all possible plans so that we can react appropriately."