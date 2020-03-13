Freezing drizzle, snow, winds could disrupt daily commute – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a311% %MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a312%

Freezing drizzle and freezing temperatures could interrupt the trip on Friday the 13th.

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a313% %MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a314%

The freezing drizzle began to move from Wyoming to northern Colorado at 6 a.m. and expected in Denver later in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a315% %MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a316%

Freezing conditions could turn parts of Denver's highways and highways into black ice. The rain will change to snow around noon, the NWS said. There is a 70 percent probability of precipitation, but total accumulation should be limited. Winds whipping up to 44 mph per hour will add drama to the winter storm.

Friday's high temperature will peak at about 36 degrees, forecasters said.

Freezing drizzle areas that fall near the Wyoming border and in / near the foothills of Boulder and Larimer counties. There may be a couple of slippery spots as you approach the higher elevations and locations along the Wyoming border earlier this morning. #COwx – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 13, 2020

And after a day of winter weather, Denver will slowly move closer to spring conditions this mostly sunny weekend with temperatures rising to 54 degrees on Saturday and 60 degrees on Sunday, the NWS said.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 50 to 60 degrees between Monday and Wednesday, the weather service said. There is a slight chance of rain starting on Monday.