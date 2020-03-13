Home Local News Freezing drizzle, snow, winds could disrupt daily commute – Up News Info

Freezing drizzle, snow, winds could disrupt daily commute – Up News Info

Freezing drizzle and freezing temperatures could interrupt the trip on Friday the 13th.

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a313%%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a314%

The freezing drizzle began to move from Wyoming to northern Colorado at 6 a.m. and expected in Denver later in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a315% %MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a316%

Freezing conditions could turn parts of Denver's highways and highways into black ice. The rain will change to snow around noon, the NWS said. There is a 70 percent probability of precipitation, but total accumulation should be limited. Winds whipping up to 44 mph per hour will add drama to the winter storm.

Friday's high temperature will peak at about 36 degrees, forecasters said.

%MINIFYHTML55d6aed6eae0c78f44a3b6e0d16d99a317%

