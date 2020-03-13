Home Local News Former VA employee found guilty of defrauding the federal agency with $...

Former VA employee found guilty of defrauding the federal agency with $ 19 million

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
A former Veterans Affairs employee who defrauded the federal agency of $ 19 million, illegally obtaining around $ 1.5 million for himself, was convicted of a felony of health fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, among other crimes. .

Joseph Prince, 60, of Aurora, received a house arrest order awaiting sentencing by United States District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. the United States.

The verdict returned after an eight-day jury trial in Denver, US Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced Thursday.

Prince was a Provider Relations Specialist beneficiary of the VA Spina Bifida (SB) Health Care Benefits Program, which meets the medical needs of children of Korean and Vietnam war veterans who have congenital spinal cord defects.

Prince defrauded the VA program by enrolling the beneficiaries' families as home health contractors with "bogus home health entities,quot; managed by Prince's associates, according to a charge and evidence presented at trial. Prince knew that the bogus home health entities were not VA authorized providers.

