Former VA employee found guilty of defrauding the federal agency with $ 19 million

A former Veterans Affairs employee who defrauded the federal agency of $ 19 million, illegally obtaining around $ 1.5 million for himself, was convicted of a felony of health fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, among other crimes. .

Joseph Prince, 60, of Aurora, received a house arrest order awaiting sentencing by United States District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. the United States.

The verdict returned after an eight-day jury trial in Denver, US Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced Thursday.

Prince was a Provider Relations Specialist beneficiary of the VA Spina Bifida (SB) Health Care Benefits Program, which meets the medical needs of children of Korean and Vietnam war veterans who have congenital spinal cord defects.

Prince defrauded the VA program by enrolling the beneficiaries' families as home health contractors with "bogus home health entities,quot; managed by Prince's associates, according to a charge and evidence presented at trial. Prince knew that the bogus home health entities were not VA authorized providers.

Prince's referrals led to payments totaling approximately $ 20 million from the VA to Prince-related home health agencies, which were administered by associates, including his wife, brother-in-law, half-sister and friends, according to the Press release. Prince referred about 45 beneficiaries as part of the scam, totaling about $ 19 million in fraudulent claims. He received approximately $ 1.5 million in bribes between December 2017 and June 2018.

"Stealing from a program that is intended to help our veterans and their children with serious medical conditions is reprehensible," Dunn said in the statement. "Sir. Prince was also hurting American taxpayers and will now pay a significant price for his actions."

Roland Vaughn, a longtime Prince conspirator and friend, has pleaded guilty to paying an illegal tip to a public official. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9. Glenn and Catherine Beach, also Prince's friends, pleaded guilty to paying an illegal tip. They will be sentenced on April 1.

Prince, who was also convicted of paying illegal bribes and tips, and conflicts of interest, is scheduled to be sentenced in June. 11. The government is seeking restitution of $ 19 million.