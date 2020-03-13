Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Alleged Methamphetamine Incident

Instagram

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum found himself in a gay methamphetamine orgy accident. According to a report, Gillum was arrested on Friday, March 13 in Miami after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call about a possible overdose at a hotel on West Avenue.

Gillum was said to be in the same hotel with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson, with whom Gillum reportedly had a gay orgy. Conservative columnist Candace Owens, who first revealed the story, noted that one of them suffered an overdose of crystalline methamphetamine when police found them half-naked and disoriented.

"Inside the hotel room, officers saw three small clear plastic bags containing crystalline methamphetamine visible on the bed and floor of the hotel room," the report said. "Mr. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident."

According to the report, Dyson reserved a room at the Mondrian South Beach hotel with Mejías' credit card. He checked into the room Thursday at 4 p.m., and when Mejías arrived, he already found Dyson and Gillum in the hotel room. He called authorities after Dyson seemed unable to breathe properly while Gillum allegedly threw up in bed. Dyson is now in stable condition in the bush. Sinai Medical Center.

After the report, Gillum broke his silence and denied using methamphetamine. "I was in Miami last night to celebrate a wedding when first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine," he told the Miami Herald's David. Smiley

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."

In response to that, Dyson admitted being "confused". Dyson, who said he had known Gillum since last spring, shared with the Miami New Times: "I personally was not having a wedding. I don't know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He didn't mention that."