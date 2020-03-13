No one can take that moment away from coach Joe Mihalich or any member of the Hofstra Pride men's basketball team, when they won the Colonial Athletic Association championship, climbed a ladder to cut the nets, were placed on a portable stage and handed a trophy and shared hugs and collides those five.

That will be the lasting memory of the 2019-20 season.

"My job as a coach, as a teacher, as an educator is to be honest and compassionate to these boys, heartbroken, and at least at the same time they did all of that," Mihalich told Sporting News. "I said to our boys: Our last game this year was euphoric. We danced in the middle of the floor because we were going to the Big Dance. That's our last game. "

Hofstra, Robert Morris, and Northern Kentucky did what Stephen F. Austin did not do, what North Carolina did not do, what UC Irvine did not do. By the scheduling accident, and by the force of their own great performances, a dozen programs experienced the joy of knowing for sure that they had won the NCAA 2020 Tournament.

Everyone learned Thursday that the tournament would never happen. Mihalich didn't even have a chance to meet with his entire team to break the news because the players had been given a few days off from practice, and many are locals in the New York area and had gone home. I had to talk to them on the phone.

"Oh God. You know, there were tears and disbelief, along with me included. There is still disbelief," Mihalich told SN. "And there is still disappointment.

"It is unimaginable. It is unimaginable. We are gutted. Someone has ripped our hearts out. At the same time, we cannot minimize the severity of this global problem we have. But I endured it. I am a little depressed." "

Hofstra completed the season with a 26-8 record that included a surprise victory at UCLA, at the Pauley Pavilion, and a three-game sweep of reigning CAA champion Northeastern. Top guard Desure Buie emerged as one of the best statistically best players in college basketball, increasing his averages from 10.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 34 percent long-range shooting as a junior to 18.2 points, 5.9 assists and 41.7 per one hundred in three. He averaged 37 minutes per game, and that was without a single overtime game.

In the CAA championship game, incumbents Buie, Eli Pemberton and Jalen Ray each played 40 minutes and combined for 56 points in a 70-60 victory. Pemberton and Buie were older. This had been his last shot to play in the NCAA. They lost as juniors after Hofstra won the league regular season, but was defeated in the final of the CAA tournament. Hofstra had not been in the NCAA since 2001.

Mihalich said "the first uh-oh,quot; regarding the tournament procedure unfolded when the Ivy League canceled its tournament. When the NCAA declared that the tournament would be played without fans, that raised further doubts. Thursday's announcement sealed it off. Mihalich, like many coaches, was expecting a postponement which, if everything had gone well in the meantime, would have allowed the tournament to be played in May.

"Without thinking too much about this, and without knowing anything about lawsuits and lawyers and insurance policies, I don't know why we can't have Selection Sunday, organize the tournament with the hope, the genuine hope, that the world can get this problem under control in a month or six weeks, "said Mihalich. "And then we have the madness of May.

"But I don't know if that is going to happen."

Therefore, Mihalich, like so many others involved in the sport of college basketball like coaches, fans, reporters or broadcasters, does not know what to do with himself. There is a huge vacancy for all of us. There's a rhythm this time of year, a boost, really, that picks up with each week. This year, it stopped cold just as it was riding.

"You can't even watch the Big East Tournament. You can't even clean your desk while you're watching Big East games or ACC games. It's a world we don't know about."

It is a world with which we would rather not get to know each other intimately. We know that very well now.