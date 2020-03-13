Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s mom dies in her car

Instagram

Authorities are reportedly called to Josie Harris' home in Valencia, California, where she was pronounced dead at the scene, Monday night, March 9, around 9:30 p.m.

This is surely heartbreaking news for Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and her children Josie Harris, her ex-girlfriend and baby mother, was found dead at her home in Valencia, California. She was 40 years old.

TMZ, which first broke the news, reported that authorities were called to his home on Monday night, March 9, around 9:30 p.m. Once they arrived, they found Jossie numb in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There seems to be no foul play and this case is currently being tried in lieu of a homicide investigation.

Floyd and Josie, who share three children together, had a tumultuous relationship. In 2010, the former boxer was arrested after he allegedly hit Josie at his Las Vegas home. He pleaded guilty to one reduced count of assault and two counts of harassment and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Years after the incident, Floyd denied the allegations and claimed that he was simply "restraining" Josie, who was drugged. Upon learning of this, Josie was not having it and sued her ex-boyfriend for defamation, intentional imposition of emotional distress and negligent imposition of emotional distress.

Later in 2017, Josie spoke about her relationship with Floyd during a revealing interview. "I was a battered woman," he said at the time. "I was embarrassed to say that I was a battered woman. I was embarrassed. I felt it was my fault. What did I do? I did not understand what a battered woman was at the time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence "

She continued, "I have no idea why, but I feel overwhelmed when I know I have to be around him."