Floyd Mayweather Jr. remembers ex-girlfriend and mother of their three children Josie Harris

Floyd Mayweather Jr. broke the silence after learning that Josie Harris, his ex-girlfriend and mother of their three children, was found dead in his car Tuesday night outside his home in Valencia, California.

%MINIFYHTMLc67f77465eb4584aa1efb2da40920f5211% %MINIFYHTMLc67f77465eb4584aa1efb2da40920f5212%

On Friday night, the boxing legend took his Instagram account and posted a series of heartfelt and heartwarming photos of them together and of Harris with his children.

Mayweather captioned the images with sweet feelings like "my angel," "my heart," "my love," "my rock," "my family," "my friend," and "my love," to name a few.

Mayweather and Harris had their very public ups and downs over the years, but the undefeated and retired boxing legend clearly seems to be shaken by their shocking loss.

Police said they did not respond in their car Tuesday night, as reported by TMZ Sports. She was 40 years old.