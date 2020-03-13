Floyd Mayweather Jr. floods his Instagram page with photos of former Josie Harris after her death

Instagram

Paying tribute to his ex-girlfriend four days after his sudden death, the retired professional boxer shares photos of his baby mom as he calls her "angel" and "sun," among other sweet things.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has broken his silence on the death of his ex Josie Harris. Four days after her sudden passing, the former welterweight champion visited Instagram on Friday, March 13, to pay tribute to the mother of her three children.

The 43-year-old boxing promoter flooded his page with photos of him with the late Josie. In the subtitles, he called her "My angel", "My heart", "My love", "My rock", "My friend", "My sun" and "My kiss". Two photos show Jossie with her children, which Floyd simply captioned "My Family."

A day earlier, Floyd and Josie's three children, Koraun Mayweather, Zion Mayweather, and Jirah Mayweather, paid tribute to their mother by changing her Instagram profile picture to one of Josie and changing her biography to reflect her passing.

Koraun added a black heart emoji to express her feelings, while her profile picture shows her younger self with her late mother. Zion simply left a broken heart emoji on her bio and changed her profile picture to a photo of Josie smiling. Jirah also shared a photo of her with her late mother in her profile picture and wrote "01/17/80 ~ 03/10/20", which is Josie's date of birth and death date, in her bio.

Each of them also shared a photo of themselves with their parents, adding a broken heart emoji. The photo was initially posted by Zion in 2014, where fans and followers left messages of condolences.

Floyd's other ex, Melissia Rene, who shares her daughter YaYa Mayweather with the retired professional boxer, has also reacted to Josie's passing. "This hurts … I'm writing this with tears in my eyes," she wrote on her own Instagram page along with the same image shared by Floyd and Josie's children. "Josie, I want you to know that you have done a great job with the kids."

She continued: "You have always loved YaYa as if it were one of yours. I will never forget the last message you sent YaYa about us to visit you. You have my word to always be there for the children if they need ANYTHING. My heart aches for the children right now, but I know he will take care of them and protect them. May God bless their soul RIP #josielharris. "

Josie was found dead in a car at her home in Valencia, California on Monday night, March 9. He was 40 years old. Authorities are still investigating his death, but believe there is no foul play.