Flash fire injures person in Lakewood apartment building – Up News Info

Kirk Mitchell is a general assignment reporter at Up News Info who focuses on criminal justice stories. He began working for the newspaper in 1998, after writing for newspapers in Mesa, Arizona, and Twin Falls, Idaho, and The Associated Press in Salt Lake City. Mitchell began writing the Cold Case blog in the fall of 2007, in part because Colorado has more than 1,400 unsolved homicides.