Fire rips through the great Hillside Studio City home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A fire partially collapsed on the side of a Studio City home on Friday morning, but no one was seriously injured.

The fire broke out before 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Eureka Drive. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived at the scene to find the 2,282-square-foot house engulfed in flames.

The two people in the house evacuated safely.

The fire burned actively in the center of the house, forcing the teams to take a more defensive position. Firefighters had to ask the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy to increase the water pressure to better fight the flames. The amount of hoses available to firefighters was affected due to low pressure, LAFD said.

The fire did not completely stop until just before 5 a.m., the fire department said. The house partially collapsed. An adjacent house also suffered minor external damage.

Authorities said the cause of the fire will be difficult to determine due to the size of the house and the collapse.