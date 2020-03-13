Fetty Wap's baby mom digs in her big calf

%MINIFYHTMLc73080a5c05174e32af63dc4f882425511% %MINIFYHTMLc73080a5c05174e32af63dc4f882425512%

Masika Kalysha casts brutal shadow on hitmaker & # 39; Trap Queen & # 39; when he responds to a fanatic who suggests he give his daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell a brother.

Fetty WapBaby mom couldn't miss the opportunity to cast a shadow on the rapper when a fan brought up an issue about the family. Masika Kalysha, who shares a daughter named Khari Barbie Maxwell with the New Jersey star, had the perfect answer to a person who questioned her desire to have another child.

Beneath a photo of her with her daughter, the follower said, "But why is she cute !!! @masikakalysha needs a brother." Masika then replied with a short message, "she is 50," referring to Fetty's children with different women, although it was exaggerated.

Fetty has a total of seven children by six different women. Possibly due to the large number of children, she apparently has trouble spending quality time with all of her children. Recently, Lezhae Zeona, who shares two children with the rapper, apparently called him while talking about her struggle to raise two children with little help from the people around her.

"If you have a healthy support system for your children, be grateful," he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 5. While Lezhae said that he only has one person he can depend on to help care for his children, that person is not his father.

Hinting that Fetty doesn't even spend time with her kids over the weekend, she said to her followers, "So yeah, if you're a mother to a mother who's always ready to take your son or a baby father who comes and receives them every weekend or whatever BE GRATEFUL. "

Masika herself suggested in 2016 that the rapper never assumed the role of father for her son. Meanwhile, Turquoise Miami tweeted in 2018 that "@fettywap1738 does nothing for Lauren," emotionally, physically, or financially.