Fetty Wap's Baby Mama doubles her a & # 39; F *** in Failure & # 39; and & # 39; Clown & # 39;

Lezhae Zeona, who shares two children with Fetty, puts her baby on her Instagram account, sharing that the rapper's lack of respect leads her to decide to leave him.

Fetty Wap You do not have the best relationships with your baby. After Masika Kalysha hit him, it's now Lezhae Zeona, the rapper's other baby mom, who chased after him on Instagram posts.

Lezhae, who shares two children with Fetty, blew up her baby on Wednesday March 11 on Instagram Stories. "Don't have kids with shit on failures," she wrote cryptically.

She went on to say in a separate post, "B **** hhh … I almost said something to you when you let me out of this damn app." Lezhae didn't let people wonder what he meant for so long because he then wrote a long message about Fetty and his alleged failure.

"Do you want to know something? God doesn't really make mistakes," he explained. "Call me what you want to call me to come back and have a second child with this clown, but guess what? I needed my son!"

"I swear, they never forced me as I was while I was pregnant with him! Before my pregnancy with my son, I was madly in love with my BD. He would do anything to me and disrespect me in public and on private and I never had enough, "he continued.

Lezhae went on to say, "But when I got pregnant with my son, this raped me and it was undeniable that I couldn't do it with him anymore! It was undeniable that I had to let him go and move on! I needed exactly that and that was the delivery method. of God and I fully accept. " While she thought she couldn't live without the rapper, it was her son who helped her get through it.

Prior to this, Masika Kalysha cast a shadow on Fetty when she responded to a fan who suggested that she gave her daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell a brother. Beneath a photo of her with her daughter, the follower said, "But why is she cute !!! @masikakalysha needs a brother." Masika then replied with a short message, "she is 50," referring to Fetty's children with different women, although it was exaggerated.

Fetty has a total of seven children by six different women. Possibly due to the large number of children, she apparently has trouble spending quality time with all of her children.