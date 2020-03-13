Feel Good Friday: 6 stories to make you smile

We think we can all use a little mood booster right now … or maybe six of them?
As the world continues to grapple with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been difficult not to focus solely on all the news surrounding the virus, including the cancellation and / or postponement of major events and movie releases, the interruption of production on many televisions. shows and health professionals urging people to practice social distancing.
Now, more than ever, we are honored to share this week's recap of Feel Good Friday stories, hoping that they can bring a little lightness to your day and perhaps a smile on your face.
Some of the offerings include an NBA player who dramatically reaches out to help his community in the wake of the coronavirus, while another features a boy who proves to be the best big brother after his little sister was devastated by his father.
Here are six stories to help you get through the weekend, in case you need a little TLC right now:
Brother of the year
When 7 years old Skylar Hamerter she was about to be defended by her father for the second year in a row for her father-daughter dance, her 11-year-old brother Christian He stepped in to take his place, accompanying his little sister to the dance.
"Her older brother stepped in and said he would take her because he wanted her sister to know that she deserves a man to keep his word and make her feel special," her mother said. Trelysia Hamerter he wrote in a Facebook post, which went viral. "Everyone literally cried."
Then he added: "I just know that one day I will raise someone a GREAT HUSBAND."
Love is (Kevin) love
After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love took an important step to help support team employees financially affected by the shutdown.
"I am concerned about the level of anxiety everyone is feeling and that is why I am committing $ 100,000 through @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff who had a sudden change in life due to the suspension of NBA season, "he announced on Instagram. "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."
What could not be loved?
In her for a long time
As the coronavirus pandemic encourages school closings across the country, U-Haul is making the difficult time and stressful transition a little easier for many students and their families as some are forced to evacuate their bedrooms as classes are moved online or suspended.
This week, the company announced through a press release that it "will extend 30 days of free storage at the facilities operated by U-Haul to help university students affected by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities."
Company President John Taylor added: "We don't know how all students are affected. But we know they are affected … students and their parents need moving and storage solutions. We have the experience and the network to help. , and that's exactly what we're going to do. "
Sister Sister, you always knew how much you missed her
After the American gymnast. Nia Dennis went viral for his fierce Beyoncéinspired by the flat, she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opening up about how her 2016 Olympic dreams were sadly suspended after suffering an unexpected injury. Nia revealed that it was her 10-year-old sister Maya who kept her motivated and inspired her not to give up during her difficult recovery.
So of course Nia and the audience (and us obviously) broke down in tears when Ellen Degeneres He surprised Nia by taking Maya inside since the sisters had not seen each other since the holidays due to their busy schedule. All happy tears!
Feeling good (like hell)
Knowing that this is a stressful and uncertain time for many of her millions of fans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo decided to host a live guided meditation on her Instagram, inviting more than 8 million followers to join her on Friday. in the morning, adding that you should bring "a high vibration and any disinfectant you have received,quot; to the 30 minute mass meditation.
"Because I love you," he wrote. "A meditation and a mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use it at your own pace. I love you!"
The "Good As Hell,quot; singer played her flute, conducted breathing exercises, and offered words of comfort and consolation.
"Stay healthy, watchful, but don't be afraid. We are in this together. We will get through it together. Because we always do," Lizzo said at the end of his live broadcast. "We are not going to let fear become the next pandemic. Namaste."
Double the BB-8s, double the tenderness
They say never meet your heroes. But we are so glad that this little girl did. In a recently released video of her 2019 trip to Disney World, a four-year-old girl named Belle dressed as her favorite character, BB-8, when she attended the park.
And when the attendees took her to meet Kylo Ren, she told the Star Wars character, "I'm just a dressed girl! I'm just a girl!" "You know, in case he thought she was the real droid.
If that wasn't cute enough, Belle (or should we say Belle-8?) Then I met BB-8, with her mother documenting her cute encounter for us all to enjoy.
