Feel Good Friday: 6 stories to make you smile

We think we can all use a little mood booster right now … or maybe six of them?

As the world continues to grapple with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been difficult not to focus solely on all the news surrounding the virus, including the cancellation and / or postponement of major events and movie releases, the interruption of production on many televisions. shows and health professionals urging people to practice social distancing.

Now, more than ever, we are honored to share this week's recap of Feel Good Friday stories, hoping that they can bring a little lightness to your day and perhaps a smile on your face.

Some of the offerings include an NBA player who dramatically reaches out to help his community in the wake of the coronavirus, while another features a boy who proves to be the best big brother after his little sister was devastated by his father.