Fast and Furious 9 release date postponed for one year

Another movie has been affected by the coronavirus scare. Variety reported earlier this week that the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 9, It was postponed for a full year.

Universal Studios, the studio responsible for its distribution, announced that they would move the film the following year due to the recent impact on the economy. Theaters are currently closed in several major markets, including China, South Korea, and Italy.

Additionally, there are rumors that the United States will begin closing movie theaters and that the fear and hysteria surrounding the virus continue to spread. Reportedly, Fast and Furious 9 It will come out in April 2021.

Vin Diesel, on his Instagram account, stated that he was aware of "love and anticipation,quot; for the next film, however he and the studio decided to postpone it for now. Public safety was his main concern in the matter, he argued.

As previously noted, this will not be the first time a movie has been postponed this year. Earlier this month, it was announced that No time to die The last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig was postponed until November 2020, after it was initially only rescheduled in China.

Further, A quiet place Part II will no longer be released this month. As previously reported, No time to dieThe postponement will cost the studios about $ 30 million or so. Blockbuster movies like No time to die Y Fast and Furious 9 rely heavily on international markets to make a return.

For that reason, canceling the movies, for now, seemed to be a cheap option. According to the variety, Fast and Furious, in particular, it depends on foreign box offices for around 75% of its gross. Originally, it was supposed to come out on May 22, 2020.

Ad

There is no doubt that this will serve a significant blow to the film industry, considering James Bond and Fast and Furious Movies tend to be the top earners at the box office.



Post views:

0 0