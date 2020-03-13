Fashion Week Assistant Nga Nguyen & # 39; confused & # 39; on the diagnosis of coronavirus

WENN

Days before testing positive for the disease, the 27-year-old Vietnamese jet-set attended several fashion shows in Milan and Paris, including those organized by Gucci and Saint Laurent.

A Fashion Week attendant, accused of spreading the coronavirus, is breaking her silence. Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Vietnamese socialite Nga Nguyen spoke about her initial reaction to discovering that she was infected with the virus.

The 27-year-old, who was invited to the Gucci and Saint Laurent fashion shows in Milan and Paris, said she coughed during a routine visit to a doctor with her family. The next day, she tested positive for coronavirus along with her sister Nguyen Hong Nhung, who also attended the prestigious events with her.

"I was really confused at first," the daughter of a steel magnate told the New York Times. "Do you think how and when did it happen?" Her disbelief could make sense to her as she and her 26-year-old sister "felt totally good all the time" traveling between shows. She noted that she could even go to the gym and work without a problem.

After his diagnosis, Nguyen informed his Gucci and Saint Laurent contacts, as well as his friends, family, makeup artists, and photographers. The New York Times noted that none of them have shown any symptoms. Still, Nguyen found herself dealing with "messages that threatened me and my family," forcing her to remove her social media.

"People said that I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows, none of which is true, that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in an image, that is why I was attracted to the virus, it is time for greedy fashion people to stop and think, "she confided.

Despite the negativity directed at her, the jet-setter remained positive. "I fully understand the extreme sentiment, given that the world is in hysteria over this epidemic," he said. "There is definitely significant scrutiny for us, but I think it relies heavily on assumptions and fantasies of the sequence of events."

Detained in quarantine since she was diagnosed, Nguyen said it will be done again on Monday, March 16. He hopes that the test will declare it virus-free and promises to reactivate his social networks in the future. "Once she returns to normal life after recovery, I will bring her back," he said.

While Saint Laurent has yet to comment on Nguyen's diagnosis, a Gucci spokesman has released a statement. "Even though 21 days have passed since our show, once we were informed of the confirmation of Ms. Nguyen's coronavirus, we informed all the guests who were sitting next to Ms. Nguyen on the show," said the representative. . "They have expressed their appreciation and reported that they are doing well."