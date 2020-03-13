Farrah Abraham responds to accusations of animal abuse for dying his dogs in blue and purple

%MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda11% %MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda12%

WENN / Sheri Determan

The former student of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; insists that what he does is within the & # 39; guidelines of the law & # 39; after PETA calls her for subjecting her & # 39; dogs to the stress of being dyed & # 39; & # 39; tie a tape around the mouth & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Farrah Abraham she defended herself after being accused of animal abuse. The former reality star, who sparked a backlash after sharing a video of his dogs, whose fur is dyed blue and pink, with one of them with a red ribbon tied to his mouth, has shot critics.

Claiming that "the haters" made up the allegations, she tells The Sun: "The haters made up a 'tape' on my pets, which is untrue." According to her, what surrounds the dog's mouth is "a muzzle", which is used "according to a trainer's review for its training" and "is sold in all pet stores". The 28-year-old says that what she is doing with her pets is following "guidelines of the law."

%MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda13% %MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda14%

Farrah also shares that her family has been receiving "death threats" from the video, and that the "harassment" is "unnecessary and horrible." She continues to insist: "Sophia [Farrah's daughter] treats [dogs] like sisters and brothers … like royalty. We have emotional support animals and they must be trained according to the guidelines of the law."

%MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda15% %MINIFYHTML7f3828ad7d3989388a342ba21f403cda16%

<br />

After Farrah posted the video in question on Tuesday, March 10, people freaked out by reminding their daughter that she was accused of killing her Pomeranian Blue in July 2018. Sophia detailed the incident at the time: "I was making Blue went outside and my only option was to throw him out. And then I did, but then he went into shock and 30 seconds later it went by without beating. "

Then people hit her on social media, with a saying: "This is cruelty to animals. You shouldn't be allowed to have pets. It bothers me so much to see this type of dog treatment." Another called her: "Stop mistreating these poor animals! That tape around their mouth is not right." Someone else commented, "This is animal abuse!"

Others tagged animal rights organizations PETA and ASPCA. PETA then responded by saying in a statement: "Subjecting dogs to the stress of being dyed, which is also potentially toxic, and restricting their opportunities to eat, drink, and even breathe by tying a ribbon around their mouth are cruel acts that can have consequences fatal, and show a deep lack of empathy. " He added: "PETA urges Farrah Abraham to start treating dogs as more than just fashion accessories or handing them over to someone who will love them unconditionally."