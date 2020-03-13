Fantasy Baseball Simulation Draft: Justin Verlander, Willile Calhoun among ADP Engines

%MINIFYHTMLfc4a2e2270ea81ced78d9e6f630b8a1711% %MINIFYHTMLfc4a2e2270ea81ced78d9e6f630b8a1712%

A flurry of MLB injuries has affected the draft average position (ADP) of not only affected players but also those who are sleeping powerfully and who can benefit from more playing time. With Tout Wars, the NFBC NY Main Event, and many home-made fantasy baseball leagues drafting this weekend, we need to stay up to date on who the risers and fallers are on their draft boards. However, now that the Coronavirus outbreak will delay the start of the season, injury-based risers and fallers can reverse the course, so there's a lot to balance here.

The ADP data referenced below is based on This week Fantasy Alarm's Simulated Draft Army (MDA) mock drafts, as well as the general MDA ADP and NFBC ADP from March 1-6 and March 7-11.

Justin Verlander's Injury: Effects on the ADP Fantasy Baseball Eraser

The tension in Justin Verlander's lat has caused his ADP to drop significantly as he is expected to lose six to eight weeks. This calendar would debut in late April or early May. He went from a first round / first second round finals selection to a third to fourth round selection. Now that the start of the season will be delayed, Verlander could return to the second round early.

What is expected to be seen, but has not really worked yet, is that there will be some movement in the best pitchers going up a bit on people's draft boards. With some more facts, we can see Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, Stephen Strasburg, and if he is not injured, Max Scherzer, they will take him sooner. As they move up, you may see a domino effect that also moves second and third level pitchers up. Verlander's injury also brought to light his teammates as we saw a significant ADP move by Jose Urquidy and Josh James. James was in a battle for the fifth starter, but now it seems clear that he will break camp as a starter. Both saw little movement in their MDA ADP, but the editors at NFBC gave both significant increases with James increasing 110 slots. He's someone you can get lost in if you don't use a short period of time in any ADP that you can follow during your draft.

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Injury Judge: Sleeper Mike Tauchman benefits

The Yankees' injury error was never eradicated from 2019 and has continued until this year. With Judge out for a stress fracture in her rib indefinitely, there has been a big drop in her ADP over the past week as her condition is up in the air. Stanton's ADP has decreased, but he had already taken a hit due to his calf injury.

The recipient of his drops is Mike Tauchman. It has had a 165 ADP increase in the last week. The military has even moved it higher this week to 264 (compared to 292). Clint Frazier has yet to appear on radar, but if it is announced that he will break camp with the Yankees, which most assume will, he should see a rebound in his stock. Now, with the potential delay in the season opener, Judge and Stanton becoming less risky and returning to the previous rounds?

Fantasy Baseball Sleeper: Jordan Montgomery watching the ADP surge

Montgomery had a good chance of making the Yankees' rotation when spring training began. Injuries to James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (elbow) put him in the mix. Now that he's having a very good spring with 16 Ks in 11 innings, he's jumping into everyone's draft ranking. His only flaw has been that he has hit four home runs in 11 innings. His WHIP is 0.73, and despite four home runs, he has only given five runs. It is now a purchase, but will it remain in the rotation once Paxton and Domingo German (suspension) return? If the season is delayed, will their stocks shrink as Paxton will be much closer to returning?

Willie Calhoun injury: door open for sleeper Nick Solak

Calhoun started its breakup in 2019, and there are some who believe it would continue until '20. Then came a Julio Urias fastball to the jaw and all bets were void. His injury was not too serious and he is expected to make a full recovery, but it has not been said in a while that he will be left out. Its MDA stocks have plummeted as the recent Wall Street decline, going from 175 to 256 in its small sample size. On NFBC he has seen a drop of 25 slots.

Nick Solak is one of the players who could get a boost in ADP with Calhoun's injury, and the Army selected him about three rounds earlier. There was little change to his NFBC ADP. Is this a wait for NFBC owners, or don't they value Solak enough to take a hit?

Trey Mancini's Disease: Will Oriole Sleepers Austin Hays and Anthony Santander Move in Drafts?

Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon on Thursday and will miss an extended period of the season. With so much uncertainty surrounding the situation, Mancini is likely to fall out of the draft until at least the last two rounds.

Orioles outfielders like Austin Hays and Anthony Santander should see a big boost in their ADPs, but it's too early to speculate how much.

Michael Conforto's injury: effects on the ADP draft

Conforto was diagnosed with a grade 1 oblique strain on March 11, and we know that those injuries can persist for an extended period of time. It's probably a four-week injury, marking his return in mid-April. Some have said it would be JD Davis getting the momentum in value, but I see it will be Dominic Smith, who was going to be a bench player. The other possibility is that Jeff McNeil moves to right field, Davis to left field and that Luis Guillorme or Eduardo Núñez take over the third. It's not expected to be a long-term injury, and Conforto isn't ruled out much in the turns (and will be even less with the opening day delay). None of the other Mets seem worth climbing on your draft boards.

Depending on the decisions made, the drafts over the weekend can be very different from what they would be even today. Follow the news and be sure to consider all available information before making those critical decisions on draft day. Check the Fantasy Alarm Ultimate cheat sheet as it is updated daily for the latest information and ratings.