Facebook, Twitter describe sophisticated electoral interference from Russian trolls – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Facebook and Twitter revealed evidence Thursday that suggests Russian efforts to interfere in the United States presidential election are becoming more sophisticated and difficult to detect.

The companies said they removed dozens of fake accounts and fake pages from their services.

Facebook said the network of accounts it removed was in the "early stages,quot; of building an audience. It was operated by people in Ghana and Nigeria on behalf of people in Russia. The accounts posted on topics like black history, celebrity gossip, and fashion.

Meanwhile, Twitter said the accounts it deleted attempted to sow discord by emphasizing social issues like race and civil rights without favoring any particular candidate or ideology.

The tactics the accounts used to avoid detection, and that Russia has essentially outsourced the work to West African countries, shows that foreign interference remains a challenge for Facebook in the months leading up to November.

The accounts Facebook deleted were focused on fanning racial divisions. Some posed as legitimate non-governmental organizations to deceive people.

The takedowns follow a report last week that found that Moscow's election interference campaign has not slowed since 2016, and in fact has become more difficult to detect.

That report, by Professor Young Mie Kim of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that Russia-linked social media accounts are posting on the same divisive issues (race relations, gun law and immigration) as they did in 2016, when the Kremlin tainted American voters & # 39; fed with messages about the presidential election. Since then, Facebook has also removed those accounts.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that Russia was still waging an "information war,quot; with an army of fictional social media characters and bots spreading disinformation.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US elections.

