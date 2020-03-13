Facebook: Facebook users' language changes subtly before hospital visit: study – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5c6ac12d75196e413d780fa080e7d8d911% %MINIFYHTML5c6ac12d75196e413d780fa080e7d8d912%

According to the researcher, the language that people use on the social networking site Facebook changes subtly before making a visit to the hospital, including one of Indian origin. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Stony Brook University in the United States compared the patients' Facebook posts to their medical records.

They showed that a change to more formal language and descriptions of physical pain, among other changes, reliably preceded hospital visits.

The study, published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, provides further evidence that social media is often an invisible sign of medical distress and could be used to trigger health care interventions.

"The better we understand the context in which people seek care, the better they can be cared for," said lead author Sharath Chandra Guntuku, a research scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

"While this research is at a very early stage, it could be used to identify patients at risk for immediate follow-up, or to provide a more proactive message for patients who report questions about what to do before a specific procedure," he said. Guntuku.

The researchers recruited 2,915 patients at an urban hospital who gave their consent to share their Facebook posts and their electronic health records (EHR).

Of those patients, 419 had a recent visit to the emergency department (ED), from chest pain to pregnancy-related problems.

Publications just two and a half months before the date of the patients' emergency visit were analyzed using a machine learning model that processed their language to find changes over time.

It was found that the majority of patients experienced a significant change in language before going to the emergency department.

Before their visit, patients were less likely to post about leisure or use internet jargon and informal language.

As patients got closer to their eventual ER visit, the researchers found that Facebook posts increasingly discussed family and health.



They also used more anxious, worrisome and depressed language, the researchers said.

Study author H Andrew Schwartz, an assistant professor at Stony Brook University, said the decline in informal language "seems to go hand in hand,quot; with an increase in anxiety-related language.

"It seems that we become more serious and serious when we are not well," said Guntuku.

"And looking beyond the family he mentions data, it is possible that, when health is low, the need for belonging increases and appears in what one posts on social networks," he said.

When the researchers took a closer look at the context of some publications, they noted that there may be some clues to patients' health behaviors directly related to their hospital visit.