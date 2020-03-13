Facebook: Facebook and Twitter delete accounts linked to Russia in Ghana directed to the USA. USA – Last News

%MINIFYHTMLd120f59a9726279400e4bb74f4570f7b11% %MINIFYHTMLd120f59a9726279400e4bb74f4570f7b12%

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said Thursday that they had removed a network of fake Russia-linked accounts operated from Ghana and Nigeria targeting the United States.

Facebook told reporters that the network, which it removed from Facebook and Instagram for engaging in foreign interference, was in the early stages of building audiences and was operated by local citizens, some knowingly and others on behalf of individuals. in Russia.

Facebook said its investigation found links to an NGO in Ghana called EBLA, or "Eliminating Barriers to the Liberation of Africa,quot;, and people associated with past activities of the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), a "trolley factory "St. Petersburg-based intelligence officials in the United States say their goal was to interfere with the 2016 US presidential election.

Accounts in the new teardown managed Facebook pages by posing as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or personal blogs, or posting to Facebook groups. They focused on topics like black history, black fashion and excellence, celebrity gossip, US news. USA And LGBTQ issues. They also shared negative content about oppression and police brutality.

A CNN investigation found that accounts in Ghana and Nigeria claimed they belonged to people in the United States, such as Brooklyn or New Orleans. One account posed as a Facebook group as the cousin of an African American who died in police custody.

"This activity did not appear to focus on elections, nor to promote or denigrate political candidates," Facebook said in a blog post.

The head of Facebook's cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told reporters in a conference call that the network technique seemed "to try to create an NGO that had real-world people working for it in Ghana as a way to create legitimacy for your stories and use that to send messages. "

The EBLA website says it is "a network of strong human rights defenders,quot; and "uses the focus of cyber activism." CNN, which went to EBLA headquarters in Ghana, reported that Ghana's security services had raided the EBLA complex in February. EBLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Twitter characterized the accounts, many of which were created in July 2019, as "trying to sow discord by engaging in conversations on social issues such as race and civil rights."

Social media companies are under pressure to monitor foreign and domestic misinformation on their platforms, particularly since US intelligence officials. USA They said Russia used social media platforms for an influencing operation aimed at electing President Donald Trump, a claim that Moscow has denied.

Reuters reported that US intelligence and security officials. USA They were scheduled this week to inform Congress that Russian social media efforts were currently more aimed at stirring up social divisions on issues such as ethnic group rivalries and tensions between police and local communities, rather than promoting specific US presidential candidates. . USA .

In a statement Thursday, Speaker of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said: "The potential use of cutbacks on another continent intended to mask Russian connections is a surprising sign that our adversaries continue to seek new ways. and inventives to cover their tracks and evade detection. "

In this latest takedown, which was relatively small, the companies removed 49 Facebook accounts, 69 Facebook pages, 85 Instagram accounts, and 71 Twitter accounts.

