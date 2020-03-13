FAA investigates how 12-inch crack appeared on Southwest Jet – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Security officials are investigating how a 12-inch crack appeared in the skin of a Boeing 737 plane operated by Southwest Airlines.

The plane gradually lost cabin pressure on the flight, but the pilots flew lower where the pressure was safe and completed the flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho.

The oxygen masks never fell, and authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating whether the area of ​​the plane where the crack occurred should be inspected more than once every 1,500 flights.

