F1 postpones the Bahrain and Vietnam GPs, the start of the 2020 season is delayed

%MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d711% %MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d712%







Formula 1 postponed the Bahrain and Vietnam GPs due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the start of the 2020 season delayed.

%MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d713% %MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d714%

%MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d715% %MINIFYHTMLb03e7ce589c1ea237696ff61ab4d61d716%

The races were scheduled to be the second and third round of 2020, on March 22 and April 5, respectively, but after the season-opening Australian GP was canceled due to a member of the McLaren team contracting the virus, F1 suspended its next big events. .

F1 says it now expects the season to start in Europe in late May, but the situation will be "reviewed regularly,quot;.

"Following the announcement of the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix this week and the continuing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA ​​and promoters have made these decisions to ensure health and safety of the traveling staff, participants and fans of the championship, which remains our main concern, "a statement said.

"Formula 1 and the FIA ​​continue to work closely with race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate time to study the feasibility of possible alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year. The situation improves.

"As a result, Formula 1 and the FIA ​​hope to start the Championship in Europe in late May, but given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be reviewed periodically."

More to follow.