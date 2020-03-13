Explore the 4 best places in Detroit's New Center neighborhood – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3ba7be9af6b098dd0ac7272e37becb9c11% %MINIFYHTML3ba7be9af6b098dd0ac7272e37becb9c12%

Are you visiting the New Center or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by exploring its most popular local businesses, from a clothing store to a cookie bar.

Hoodline put the numbers together to find the best places to visit in New Center, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on to see the results.

1. Pure Detroit

Topping the list are women's clothing, men's clothing, and the Pure Detroit jewelry store. Located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101, it is the neighborhood's highest rated business, with 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. Find everything local in Pure Detroit. Find items like books, Detroit photography, glassware, jewelry, hats, Detroit Faygo pop, and more.

2. Zo's Good Burger

Next up is Zo’s Good Burger, a burger spot, located at 2894 W. Grand Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 3 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Opened since 2013, Zo & # 39; s Good Burger offers special burgers like the Swiss Cheese BBQ Burger, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Turkey Bacon and Mayonnaise, and the Southwestern Burger featuring Grilled Jalapeños, Hot Sauce , melted cheese, tomato sauce and mayonnaise. . The burger joint also offers wraps, small bites, and smoothies.

3. Wings of the city

City Wings, a place to score chicken wings and more, is another one of the best options. Yelpers gives the business, located at 2896 W. Grand Blvd., four stars out of 104 reviews. City Wings serves a variety of chicken flavors ranging from mild and spicy to lemon pepper and teriyaki. Add a side dish like the four macaroni and cheese and baked beans on the grill to make it a complete meal.

4. Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar

Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar, a breakfast and brunch coffee shop that offers sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood spot, with four stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2990 W. Grand Blvd. to see for yourself. Some sandwich options include the gouda turkey cookie with smoked turkey, gouda, apple and butter on a buttermilk biscuit, the vegan sandwich with cucumbers, roasted red peppers, spinach and spicy chive hummus and a Jammin & # 39; de Jana cheesecake biscuit topped with homemade cheesecake filling and Gus & # 39; n Gray jam.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.