Events, sets of shared spaces More than 250 people will be canceled or postponed – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Executive Order on Friday to cancel all events of more than 250 people and all assemblies in shared spaces of more than 250 people beginning Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.
The Governor's Executive Order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. Childcare facilities will remain open during this time, whether they are connected to schools or independent.
Under this executive order, all events and sets of shared spaces of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain groups are exempt from this prohibition, such as those whose purpose is: industrial or manufacturing work, public transport or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.
"It's about protecting as many people as we can from the spread of the coronavirus," said Whitmer.. “My administration will continue to do everything possible to mitigate the spread and to ensure that our children, families and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other. ”
"Banning large assemblies is the smart thing to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said the Deputy Chief of Health and Chief Medical Officer of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. "It is crucial that everyone in Michigan follow these orders and make smart decisions that delay the spread of the virus, including good hygiene and social distancing." We will continue to work with the Governor and our partners across the state government to protect Michigan families and businesses. ”
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Short of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as the flu, the common cold, or COVID-19 is:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your healthcare provider. If you don't have a healthcare provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
- Replace handshakes with elbow punches.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public environment.