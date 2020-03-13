Events, sets of shared spaces More than 250 people will be canceled or postponed – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Executive Order on Friday to cancel all events of more than 250 people and all assemblies in shared spaces of more than 250 people beginning Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and ends on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

The Governor's Executive Order also closes all K-12 school buildings to students from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. Childcare facilities will remain open during this time, whether they are connected to schools or independent.

%MINIFYHTMLfa226ef81250b57c3cd96f8592373ffb13% %MINIFYHTMLfa226ef81250b57c3cd96f8592373ffb14%

Under this executive order, all events and sets of shared spaces of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain groups are exempt from this prohibition, such as those whose purpose is: industrial or manufacturing work, public transport or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.