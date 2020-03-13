Eva Marcille shares a video with a scene from a movie she's been a part of – check it out here

Eva Marcille proudly displayed her acting skills on social media. She shared a clip that is from a movie she starred in, and fans really appreciate her efforts.

Someone exclaimed: ‘Too funny! Eva, you've been killing him from top model! My mom and I saw your season the other day! 💕 ’

A fan praised Eva's acting skills and said, "You really are a very good actress Eva," and one commenter posted, "LOL, I remember this episode! Good morning Eva."

Another follower said, "I literally just watched this episode last week after so many years," and someone else posted this message for Eva: "I just watched the Everybody Hates Chris Marathon last night."

A fan wrote: ‘Eva, do you plan to do more acting concerts in the future? @evamarcille "and a follower posted this:" I always watched this show and never saw this episode. Serve on and off set🙌🏾 ’

Someone else said, ‘That episode was a lot of fun. Eva has that fascinating look just like she gave ANTM and she won. Eva, you should act more and not act like RHOA. "

A shocked fan wrote this: ‘I get it! I didn't learn anything when my teacher was pretty! 😂I am the only one who never realized it was her in this episode, but she has seen it a thousand times 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ & # 39; and someone else started crying about Eva: & # 39; I would also have been like that Eva shines, and her eyes are irresistible. & # 39;

In other news, Eva made headlines just a couple of days ago when she shared some photos with RHOA ladies Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

He also told his fans the other day that he recently had the time of his life with a friend, and he told people that it should be illegal to have so much fun.



