Eva Amurri gives birth to her third child four months after separating from her husband

The actress daughter of Susan Sarandon announces that her baby with Kyle Martino, Mateo, “ arrived at her home safely and sweet & # 39; & # 39; at 3:58 p.m. on March 13.

p>Susan Sarandon she has become a grandmother again: her daughter actress Eva Amurri she has welcomed her third child.

Amurri and her estranged husband, soccer expert Kyle martinoThey became parents to a son named Mateo Antoni Martino on Friday (March 13, 20), joining his older sister Marlowe, five, and his older brother, three.

In a newsletter for her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, the new mom wrote, "Kyle, Marlowe, Major and I are delighted to announce the birth of our smallest love: Mateo Antoni Martino."

"He arrived home safely on March 13 at 3:58 pm, weighing in at 7 lbs. 11 oz. And 21 inches long."

She said, "Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the good wishes, and I hope to share more soon!"

Amurri announced the pregnancy in September (19), two months before she and her husband separated after eight years of marriage, and recently revealed that she had asked Martino to stay away from the delivery room so that he could relax for full.

"Our level of intimacy has totally changed now that we are not a couple, obviously, and to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it is very important to feel completely comfortable in your body and support … "Eva explained on her blog.

"I realized that having a strong feminine energy present at my birth this time will bring that to me.

"I chose to have my midwives, my amazing doula (also a woman) and some amazing girlfriends, who are also moms."

Amurri is Sarandon's daughter with Italian director Franco Amurri.