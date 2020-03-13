Eva Amurri and her ex-husband Kyle Martino Welcome Baby No. 3

ANDREW MORALES / SSTK / Shutterstock
Eva Amurri Y Kyle martinoThe modern family has just received a new addition!
Lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon announced the birth of her and her estranged husband's third child through a newsletter, Persons reports. The former couple named their newborn son Mateo Antoni Martino.
"Kyle, Marlowe, Higher, and I am delighted to announce the birth of our smallest love: Mateo Antoni Martino, "she wrote." He arrived safely at his home on March 13 at 3:58 pm, weighing in at 7lb 11oz and 21 inches long. Our hearts are so full! Thanks for the good wishes and I hope to share more soon! "
Just two months after revealing her pregnancy in September 2019, Eva announced her decision to separate.
"Our family is beginning a new path. After much consideration and work in our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly separate as a couple," the statement read. "We are committed and excited about raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for each other."
Eva and Kyle were married in 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2014 and their son two years later.
As her due date approached, the 34-year-old woman explained why Kyle would not be invited to the room for the baby's delivery.
"The birth is very emotional, and from the beginning I knew that having Kyle there would not make me feel good," wrote the expectant mother on her blog, "Happily Eva After." "Our level of intimacy has totally changed now that we are not a couple, obviously, and to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it is very important to feel completely comfortable in your body and support "
As he explained, "Kyle will, of course, meet his son directly after he is born (and we both feel good about this decision), but not having an association present at this birth feels totally different! It's been taking a lot of intentional thinking! and working on myself as I get closer to the birth experience to get out of my own fears and focus on the power I have felt during this pregnancy. "
Congratulations to Eva and Kyle on their bundle of joy!