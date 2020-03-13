Eva Amurri and her ex-husband Kyle Martino Welcome Baby No. 3

Eva Amurri Y Kyle martinoThe modern family has just received a new addition!

Lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon announced the birth of her and her estranged husband's third child through a newsletter, Persons reports. The former couple named their newborn son Mateo Antoni Martino.

"Kyle, Marlowe, Higher, and I am delighted to announce the birth of our smallest love: Mateo Antoni Martino, "she wrote." He arrived safely at his home on March 13 at 3:58 pm, weighing in at 7lb 11oz and 21 inches long. Our hearts are so full! Thanks for the good wishes and I hope to share more soon! "

Just two months after revealing her pregnancy in September 2019, Eva announced her decision to separate.