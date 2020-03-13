EU condemns Trump ban on European travelers for fear of viruses | News

European Union leaders have expressed disgust at President Donald Trump's decision to ban visitors from 26 Schengen countries in the United States, saying the move was done unilaterally.

They say they should have been consulted and that combating the coronavirus needs a global and coordinated response.

%MINIFYHTML996fc467f5b1c0e0e5002f37c8c81d4911% %MINIFYHTML996fc467f5b1c0e0e5002f37c8c81d4912%

Stock markets from Asia to the US USA They fell to their worst levels in 30 years, as cases in Italy, one of the countries with the highest number of infections, increased dramatically.

Charlie Angela of Al Jazeera reports from London.